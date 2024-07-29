SriRam IAS coaching centre's clarification after ‘insensitive’ post over IAS students' deaths draws criticism

SriRam IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar issued a clarification on Sunday night after facing backlash for a social media post amid students' protest over the death of three UPSC civil services aspirants due to basement flooding at another institute. Students protest outside Karol Bagh metro station after 3 UPSC aspirants drown in the flooded basement of Rau's IAS institute at Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI)

In a clarification statement, SriRam IAS explained that their previous message was misunderstood. “We intended to express that you are on a historic path. To drive meaningful change in society, it's crucial to step away from the conventional and carve out your own unique path. Stand out and be HEARD. We are with you,” the clarification read.

The since-deleted post, which triggered a backlash, read, “We express our solidarity with the ORN Aspirants. It's time for soul searching on the part of everyone. Remember, you should not be a part of the HERD so that you are HEARD.”

SriRam IAS's statement, posted as students protested for justice for the deceased, was criticised as “apathetic and mocking”.

One user on X called the letter “an insult to the deceased students as well as protesting students”, while another accused the coaching institute of being “insecure regarding the students' protest”.

Meanwhile, students continued to protest in the national capital, demanding accountability for Rau's IAS coaching centre's deaths and action against those responsible for the negligence that led to the incident.

MCD crackdown on coaching centres

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed seven properties and three basements in Karol Bagh Zone for violating building bye-laws.

Rau's IAS had no permission to run basement library

According to an MCD release, despite Rau's IAS Study Circle property owner having the required documents, the use of the basement for purposes other than parking and storage, such as a library or reading hall, was in violation of building bylaws. The coaching centre operated without adhering to fire clearance conditions.

The building's owner and the coaching institute's coordinator have been detained by police, who are reviewing CCTV camera footage to understand how the basement flooded so quickly.