Delhi mayor calls for action against coaching centres running in basements

New Delhi: In wake of the Rajendra Nagar coaching institute incident where three students, studying at Rau’s IAS institute, allegedly drowned in a library run from the basement, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner to check all such coaching centres across Delhi where commercial activities are being run from basements and to take action against them. The incident took place at Rau’s IAS study circle located in Old Rajinder Nagar, central Delhi, on Saturday (PTI Photo)

Expressing shock over the incident, Oberoi, in an order dated July 28, stated, “Yesterday, some students were trapped in a private coaching institute being run in Rajendra Nagar due to flooding, and out of them, three students lost their lives. This is a very shocking incident and needs thorough investigation and the strongest possible action. It is also our responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not recur in any part of Delhi”.

He ordered the MCD commissioner to take immediate strict action against all such coaching centres across Delhi, which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements, stating that it is in violation of building by-laws and are not as per norms.

The mayor ordered an immediate inquiry to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy. “If any official is found guilty, the strongest possible action should be taken against them too”, said Oberoi.

Delhi revenue and education minister Atishi on Saturday, meanwhile, directed the chief secretary to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident and submit a report in 24 hours.

Rajinder Nagar MLA and AAP MCD in charge Durgesh Pathak said, “In many parts of Delhi, coaching institutes and others are illegally using basements for commercial activity. The road was waterlogged, and students were present in the basement. It is being said that the water gushed in when the gate broke due to a vehicle... but why were students present in the basement? Were they studying there? This is a completely criminal activity; strict action should be taken”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party administration for the incident. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said whether it was the incident at a coaching center in Old Rajendra Nagar last night or the electrocution in South Patel Nagar last week, cases should be registered against the Delhi government, Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board, Power Discom, and the owner for investigation and action.

“For an impartial investigation, it is necessary that the concerned minister should resign and the local officials of these departments be suspended,” he said.

Moreover, students held an overnight protest outside the institute over the incident. Students could be seen sitting on a road outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle. Students and locals have also demanded that illegal basement units should be shut down.