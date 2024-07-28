‘Murder’: BJP, Swati Maliwal slam AAP for IAS aspirants' death

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the deaths of three civil services aspirants who drowned in the water-logged basement of their coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva described the incident as murder. Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded. (PTI)

"This is not an incident but a murder. Students come to Delhi to make their future, but they have become a victims of corruption. Nobody is answering how the library was established in the basement. There was an incident in Mukherjee Nagar, the Delhi government launched an investigation. What has happened to the investigation? Delhi Minister (Atishi) has still not reached the spot. The locals were asking for cleaning of drainage. Whoever is responsible should be punished. What is the fault of the students?" he said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak blamed the BJP for the incident.

Also read: Delhi: 3 civil service aspirants killed in coaching flooding, BJP blames AAP | 10 points

"The water has receded now but enough is enough... This is a completely criminal activity, strict action should be taken against the officials who are responsible... Desilting (of the drain) was done but still, there should be an inquiry and if someone is responsible, strict action should be taken... Delhi's drainage system has collapsed and the reason for this is that the BJP was in power for 15 years. We have been here for the last year and are working on the drains, but I do not want to get into any blame game, I want it to be investigated and strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible," he said.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the Delhi government has proven to be a complete failure.

Also read: 'I was part of you': IPS officer's emotive appeal to students protesting over coaching deaths | Watch

“I do not want to politicise this whole issue but at the same time, we have to see that today the (Delhi) government is proving to be a complete failure. It is not able to provide water, waterlogging is happening... Who permitted to run the institute in the basement? We should pay attention to this. Kejriwal ji continuously writes letters to maintain his position, but now we should also see the condition of Delhi today...His ministers are not able to do anything today. The situation is that the minister, who should have reached the spot immediately, has not reached there... We have said earlier also that if they are not able to run the government, then an all-party meeting should be called, discussions should be held and solutions to these problems should be found. The work is not going to be done with just a few hours of sympathy,” he said.

Follow live updates

DCP M Harshavardhan said three bodies had been recovered after the rescue operation. The deceased have been identified as UP's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala's Ernakulam.

The police have filed a case under sections 105, 106 (1), 115 (2), 290 and 35 of the BNS.

"This case is against the coaching institute and the management of the building and those who were responsible for the maintenance of the drain of that place...so far we have detained the owner and coordinator of that coaching centre...further investigation underway," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Swati Maliwal demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of the deceased.

“This isn’t a natural disaster. It’s a murder. FIR should be registered and strict actions should be taken against those who are involved in this. ₹1 crore compensation should be given to the families of the students who lost their lives. Delhi government Ministers conduct press conferences in AC rooms. Delhi Mayor earlier asked people to enjoy the monsoon. Is this enjoyment? There is anger among students. They have been sitting here since last night but no one yet came to meet them,” said Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

She demanded the Delhi government's ministers and Mayor Shelly Oberoi apologise to the nation.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

With inputs from ANI, PTI