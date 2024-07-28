'I was part of you': IPS officer's emotive appeal to students protesting over coaching deaths | Watch

Delhi police's additional DCP, Sachin Sharma, made an emotive appeal to USPC students protesting against the deaths of three aspirants due to water-logging, saying he was feeling the same emotions as them because he was a "part of you". Delhi police's additional DCP, Sachin Sharma.

"Three people have died. Why will we hide anything? We assure you that we will do whatever is legally possible. The investigation is on...," said Sharma.

He appealed to the protestors to not think that he wasn't feeling anything because he was wearing the police uniform.

"I was part of you. I can completely understand what you are going through because I am also going through the same. Don't think that since I am wearing the uniform I am feeling nothing... I am feeling a lot. But I have some responsibilities as well. I hope that you also get these responsibilities very soon," he said.

Three students drowned in the basement of a UPSC coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, sparking protests.

The Delhi police said the deceased were residents of Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The police have registered a criminal case over the incident.

"We have registered a criminal case. Our forensic teams are here. The process of collecting forensic evidence is underway. We are committed to the fact that we should have a proper investigation. We are committed to registering a strong case and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far," deputy commissioner of police, central, M Harshavardhan said.

Over a dozen students were rescued after the incident.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said there should be a probe into the corruption of the Delhi government.

"There should be an inquiry into the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and their government. Delhi Municipal Corporation's corruption should be inquired. There should be an inquiry as to why the drainage was not cleaned. Will they order an inquiry into this?" he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI