UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: 3 of the two who died were identified as Shreya and Nivin.

UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar flooded due to heavy rain. UPSC aspirants held a night-long protest, demanding immediate action from the authorities following the incident at the coaching institute. How 3 UPSC aspirants die in coaching centre library in Delhi?...Read More

The Delhi Fire Department responded to a call about waterlogging at Rau's IAS Study Circle, with reports of people trapped inside. Rescuers found the bodies of two female students and one male student.

Police stated that heavy rains led to waterlogging on the road, which may have caused the basement to flood rapidly, trapping the victims inside. The Delhi Fire Service and NDRF rescue teams were called on the scene. Police said an investigation is underway to determine how the flooding occurred so quickly.

The rescue operation concluded in early morning, with water 7 feet deep.

Delhi govt orders inquiry

Delhi revenue minister Atishi ordered an inquiry, while Bharatiya Janata Party leaders accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of negligence for not addressing drainage issues.