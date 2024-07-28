UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Rau's IAS Karol Bagh owner, coordinator detained
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar flooded due to heavy rain. UPSC aspirants held a night-long protest, demanding immediate action from the authorities following the incident at the coaching institute. How 3 UPSC aspirants die in coaching centre library in Delhi?...Read More
The Delhi Fire Department responded to a call about waterlogging at Rau's IAS Study Circle, with reports of people trapped inside. Rescuers found the bodies of two female students and one male student.
Police stated that heavy rains led to waterlogging on the road, which may have caused the basement to flood rapidly, trapping the victims inside. The Delhi Fire Service and NDRF rescue teams were called on the scene. Police said an investigation is underway to determine how the flooding occurred so quickly.
The rescue operation concluded in early morning, with water 7 feet deep.
Delhi govt orders inquiry
Delhi revenue minister Atishi ordered an inquiry, while Bharatiya Janata Party leaders accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of negligence for not addressing drainage issues.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Kejriwal is more focused on maintaining his position, says Congress
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav commented on the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre incident, saying, “I don't want to politicise this, but the Delhi government is proving to be a complete failure. They can't even manage basic services like water, and now we see waterlogging issues.”
"Who allowed an institute to operate in a basement? Kejriwal is more focused on maintaining his position than addressing Delhi's real issues. His ministers didn't respond immediately to this crisis. We need an all-party meeting to discuss and find solutions. The infrastructure of Delhi is crumbling, and the government should take moral responsibility. They are continuously failing in their tenure," he said.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Delhi police officers investigate scene
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: DCP Central M Harshavardhan and Additional DCP Sachin Sharma arrived at Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, following the incident where three UPSC aspirants lost their lives after flooding in a coaching institute's basement.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Rau's IAS Study Circle's owner, coordinator detained
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Delhi Police have detained the owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Karol Bagh, where three students died due to basement flooding.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Police files case against Rau's IAS
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: A case has been registered under sections 105, 106 (1), 115 (2), 290, and 35 of the Indian Penal Code against Rau's IAS coaching institute, the building's management, and those responsible for maintaining the drainage system.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Who are the 3 IAS aspirants killed in Delhi coaching library flooding?
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Three bodies were recovered from Rau IAS's centre's basement and identified as:
• Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, UP
• Tanya Soni from Telangana
• Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Local MP Durgesh Pathak blames BJP
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: “This is a low-line area. Water flows through this line. The drain has broken or the sewer has broken and water has filled the basement. The teams are doing their work,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said.
“BJP should also answer what they did? They had a councillor for the last 15 years, why was the drain not built? All the drains cannot be built in one year. There is no need to do politics here,” he added.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal and local MLA Durgesh Pathak are responsible, says BJP
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticised the AAP government, alleging that the administration ignored local residents' requests regarding drainage issues.
"These children came here to build their futures, but the government of CM Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Durgesh Pathak failed to address concerns raised by the community. For the past week, residents had urged Durgesh Pathak to clean the drainage systems. Even now, there are still 2.5 feet of water on the street. Arvind Kejriwal and Durgesh Pathak are responsible for these deaths," she stated.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: How incident happened? Delhi Fire Services chief explains
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, explained that around 7:10pm, they received a call about heavy rain in the Karol Bagh area, with reports of 2 or 3 students trapped in a flooded basement. Upon arrival, they found the basement full of water. Efforts to pump out the water were initially hampered as rainwater continued to flow into the basement. Once the road water receded, they managed to reduce the water level from 12 feet to 8 feet and retrieved the bodies of the students. The rescue operation has since been completed. An inquiry will be conducted to determine how the water entered the basement and why a class was being held there.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Delhi mayor orders action against coaching centres
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed the MCD commissioner to take strict action against coaching centres operating in basements across the national capital that violate building bye-laws and are not up to code. She said an immediate inquiry will be launched to identify if any MCD officers are responsible for the tragedy. If any officials are found guilty, the strongest possible action will be taken against them, she added.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: I will keep all the demands of students in Parliament, says MP Swati Maliwal
AAP MP Swati Maliwal expressed strong criticism over the incident at the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre, where three students lost their lives. She said that students are "very sad and angry," and added that more than 12 hours have passed without any response from Delhi government ministers, the MCD mayor, or officials. Maliwal called the incident "a murder" rather than a disaster and demanded that an FIR be registered against the responsible government officials.
Maliwal also added that there is need for compensation, suggesting that each of the deceased students' families should receive ₹1 crore. She urged the ministers and mayor to visit the site and apologise. She said that students had previously informed a counselor about drainage issues in the area 12 days prior. Maliwal pledged to raise the issue in Parliament and hold the responsible parties accountable.
ANI
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: Students to hold candle march protest
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: UPSC aspirants will hold a candle march at 10 am near the Karol bagh incident site to honour the memory of the deceased.
UPSC aspirants death news LIVE: 3 bodies found
Three students who died after the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi flooded were from Kerala, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. The bodies have been sent to RML mortuary.