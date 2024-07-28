 UPSC aspirants death: Delhi coaching institute falsely showed basement as store room in NOC documents? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC aspirants death: Delhi coaching institute falsely showed basement as store room in NOC documents?

ByHT News Desk
Jul 28, 2024 03:48 PM IST

The coaching institute made these false declarations while applying for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

The civil services coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar where three UPSC civil services aspirants died due to a flooded basement, had allegedly forged documents to show that the building's basement is being used for parking and as a storeroom, government officials investigating the matter told PTI on Sunday.

The incident took place at Rau’s IAS study circle located in Old Rajinder Nagar, central Delhi, on Saturday (PTI Photo)
The incident took place at Rau’s IAS study circle located in Old Rajinder Nagar, central Delhi, on Saturday (PTI Photo)

The coaching institute made these false declarations while applying for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department. These building plan violations have come to light after the deaths created a huge uproar among the civil services aspirant community in Delhi.

Also read | UPSC aspirants death news LIVE

The concerned department in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi approved the three-storey building's plan in 2021. "In the institute's building completion certificate, it is clearly written that it can only be used for parking and storage in the basement. It means that the library was running illegally in the basement," an MCD official told PTI.

Notably, MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar had suspended several officers from the corporation's building department after taking charge in June. Three more officers from the same department were suspended last week, at the zone where the coaching centre is located.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had issued directions to take strict action against coaching institutes found flouting the building norms and fix accountability of if any MCD officer is found culpable for the incident.

Also read | ‘Collapse of infrastructure’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to Delhi coaching deaths

Delhi Fire services chief Atul Garg also said that the institute had made a similar misleading claim to the fire department and there was no facility to drain the basement in case of flooding. "The building has fire NOC, but in the NOC, they had shown the basement as a storeroom. The management of the institute was using the same room as a classroom or library, a violation of the NOC," the official added.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak claimed that the institute did not have the necessary permission to run a coaching centre or a library in their basement. "There are many buildings like this. I request the government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to visit every such institute and investigate,” the Rajendra Nagar MLA said.

Also read | ‘Criminal neglect’: Delhi L-G vows action in coaching centre deaths, slams AAP govt

Residents of the area have complained that several such institutes operate from their building's basement. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have arrested the owner Abhishek Gupta and the coordinator Deshpal Singh about the death of students.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / UPSC aspirants death: Delhi coaching institute falsely showed basement as store room in NOC documents?
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On