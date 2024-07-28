‘Criminal neglect’: Delhi L-G vows action in coaching centre deaths, slams AAP govt

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday expressed deep anguish and condemnation over the deaths of four civil services aspirants in the national capital in two separate incidents, calling it “most unfortunate and unacceptable.” Lieutenant governor VK Saxena. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Three civil services aspirants died Saturday in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar following heavy rainfall while another aspirant died earlier this week due to electrocution related to the waterlogging, triggering a massive outrage.

In a series of posts on X, Saxena pointed to "criminal neglect and failure of basic maintenance and administration by concerned agencies and departments" as the root cause of these incidents.

"Drainage in the City and related infrastructure, as also required efforts and endeavours to address these have apparently collapsed," the L-G said.

“It is indicative of the larger malaise of misgovernance that Delhi has been subjected to during the last decade or so.”

The role of coaching institutions and landlords in not ensuring the safety of students, who pay substantial fees and rents, was also called into question.

“What has been happening is unpardonable and such issues can no more be glossed over,” he added.

The L-G said he has directed the Divisional Commissioner to submit a comprehensive report on the incident by Tuesday.

He also vowed that those responsible for this negligence will be held accountable.

"While nothing can bring back the precious young lives lost due to apathy of the administration and criminal misconduct of those running coaching institutions, responsibility of those who caused the loss of lives, will be fixed and guilty will be brought to book," Saxena wrote.

The owner and the coordinator of a coaching centre were arrested on Sunday amid protests in the area over the incident. According to officials, the coaching institute had permission to use the basement as a store room, but it was being used as library which is a violation of the rules.