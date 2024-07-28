Rau's IAS got permission for storage, parking only, but ran library: AAP MLA

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak claimed on Sunday that Rau's IAS Study Circle did not have permission to run a coaching centre and library in the basement, where three aspirants drowned after rainwater flooded the area. NDRF ends search at flooded coaching centre, 3 bodies recovered(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

"This building only has permission for storage and parking but they have built a coaching centre and a library inside. There are many buildings like this. I request the government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to visit every such institute and investigate,” the MLA from Rajendra Nagar told to PTI.

ALSO READ- UPSC aspirants death news LIVE

Police say looking into CCTV footage, investigation underway

After seven hours of rescue efforts, the NDRF ended its search at the coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, and the bodies of three civil services aspirants were recovered.

Police said they are investigating how the basement got flooded so quickly. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said that they are looking at CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events.

ALSO READ- Who were the 3 UPSC students killed in flooding at Delhi's coaching centre?

BJP blames Kejriwal govt, local MLA Pathak

The Bharatiya Janata Party blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for the mishap in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, who visited the site, accused the AAP administration of negligence, claiming that the local MLA ignored repeated requests from residents to clean the drains.

"Delhi government's criminal negligence is responsible for this mishap. Jal board minister Atishi and local MLA Durgesh Pathak should take responsibility and resign," said Swaraj.

She said that the AAP government, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, is entirely responsible for the incident.

ALSO READ- UPCS aspirants death: BJP, Swati Maliwal accuse AAP of murder; coaching owner detained

MCD mayor orders crackdown on basement study centres

MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed the MCD commissioner to take strict action against coaching centres across Delhi that are violating building bylaws by running commercial activities in basements.

She said that there is aneed for an immediate inquiry to identify any MCD officers responsible for the tragedy. If any officials are found guilty, they will face the strongest possible action, theAAP mayor added.

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi has instructed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to launch a magisterial inquiry into the incident and submit a report within 24 hours.