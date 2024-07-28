‘Collapse of infrastructure’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to Delhi coaching deaths

Reacting to the deaths of three civil services aspirants by drowning in the flooded basement of their coaching institute in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the common citizen is paying the price for administrative lapses. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi blamed the government for the failure in infrastructure leading to the death of 3 civil service aspirant students in Delhi . (AICC Photo)

"The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life,” said Gandhi.

The Congress leader, took to social media platform X, to offer his condolences.

“The death of competitive students due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate. A few days ago, a student died due to electric shock during the rains. I express my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also added that their deaths were a result of the shortcomings of public infrastructure in the country. He said, “This collapse of infrastructure is a collective failure of the system.”

There were at least 30 students in the coaching centre, out of which 12 to 14 were rescued and taken to a hospital, while others managed to escape.

Gandhi responded to the tragic incident and held the government accountable, saying, “A safe and comfortable life is the right of every citizen and the responsibility of the governments.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called the incident a “murder” and asked the Aam Admi Party-led Delhi government to take responsibility.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, meanwhile, said the incident took place because the BJP was in power in the city's municipal body for 15 years before AAP took over.