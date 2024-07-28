‘We want justice’: Protests after coaching centre flooding kills three IAS aspirants in Delhi | Video

After three civil services aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday evening, angry students held an overnight protest outside the institute, a stir that is still underway. Students protesting outside the coaching centre on Sunday morning (ANI)

On Sunday morning, visuals from the spot showed students sitting on a road outside Rau's IAS Study Circle, raising slogans of ‘We want justice.’

A protesting IAS aspirant hit out at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), who, he said, called the incident a ‘disaster.’

“MCD says it is a disaster but I would say that this is complete negligence. Knee-deep water gets logged in half hour of rain. A ‘disaster’ is something that happens sometimes. My landlord told me that he had been asking the councillor for the last 10-12 days that drainage must be cleaned,” he told news agency ANI.

“The first demand is that action should be taken against the culprits. The immediate demand is that the actual number of deaths and injuries should be put out,” the student added.

What happened on Saturday?

According to police, around 7pm, the fire department received a call regarding waterlogging inside the coaching centre, after which a rescue operation was launched.

“There were around 30 students when the flooding began. While a few managed to escape the site, 13-14 students were rescued and taken to a hospital. A criminal case has been registered over the deaths of the three aspirants and two people have been detained,” a police officer said.

Two female students and a male aspirant died in the incident.

On July 22, another student, also a civil services aspirant, was electrocuted to death after coming into contact with a iron gate during heavy rain in the Patel Nagar area of the national capital.