Delhi: 3 civil service aspirants killed in coaching flooding, BJP blames AAP | 10 points

Three aspiring civil servants died after they were trapped in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday. According to the police, the Delhi fire department received a call regarding waterlogging at the Rao IAS Study Centre around 7 pm after which they launched a rescue operation. The police have registered a criminal case over the deaths of the students.

Officials from Fire Department pumps out the water from Rau' IAS study circle in old Rajendra Nagar where few students were allegedly drowned to death after the basement of the building was flooded following heavy rain in New Delhi, (Hindustan Times)