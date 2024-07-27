A student was found dead while two others were missing after the basement of a coaching institute in New Delhi was flooded following heavy rain, the fire department said. 1 dead after coaching centre basement flooded in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar

The Delhi fire department reportedly received a call about waterlogging from the Rao IAS Study Centre in Old Rajendra Nagar at about 7 pm.

The body of a female student was retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, the officials said.

However, two students are still missing.

Delhi minister Atishi said that the fire department and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are present at the scene.

"I am taking updates on the incident every minute. A magistrate has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," Atishi posted on X in Hindi.

Old Rajendra Nagar is a hub of coaching centres for civil services examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates