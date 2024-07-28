Coaching centre deaths: Water pressure or gate opening? Police probe 2 theories

Protests erupted in Delhi on Sunday following the death of three civil services aspirants in a flooded basement of a coaching centre. The facility's owner and coordinator have been arrested for allegedly violating regulations by using the basement as a library. DCP Central M Harshavardhan and Additional DCP Sachin Sharma at the spot where 3 UPSC aspirants lost their lives after the flooding in the coaching institute basement, at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

According to Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg, the building had been granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) on the condition that the basement would be used solely as a storeroom. "The management of the coaching institute was using the same room as a classroom or library, which is a violation of the NOC," Garg said.

The gate of the coaching centre was closed during the downpour, and a steel shed had been installed at the entrance to prevent water ingress, reported India Today. Despite these precautions, the basement rapidly filled with water, trapping several students inside.

The police and fire department are reportedly investigating two theories regarding the cause of the flooding. One theory posits that the intense pressure of the rainwater on the road broke through the steel sheds, causing the basement to flood swiftly, according to India Today. Another theory under investigation is that the gate was opened to allow a car to exit, inadvertently letting water pour into the basement.

‘Criminal neglect’: Delhi L-G vows action in coaching centre deaths, slams AAP govt

Around 30 students were present in the coaching centre when it began to flood. Authorities managed to rescue and hospitalise 13 to 14 students, while others escaped on their own.

However, three students—Taniya Soni, Shreya Yadav, and Naveen Dalvin, all aged between 25 and 30—lost their lives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harshavardhan said that the basement was dark, which severely hampered rescue efforts.

"We are investigating how the basement got flooded... it appears that flooding happened very fast," he said.

Delhi Police, in the FIR, seen by HT, mentioned that the investigation is to be carried out against building management, those responsible for the drainage system and "all those who will be found responsible for this incident" while increasing their ambit of probe.

Abhishek Gupta, the institute's owner and CEO, has been named as an accused.

Delhi minister Atishi has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident, directing the chief secretary to conduct a magisterial inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours. "I am taking updates on the incident every minute. A magistrate inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared," she said.