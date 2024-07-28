Delhi minster alleges corruption in de-silting work, accuses LG of not removing officials; shares video of meeting

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged a "big conspiracy hatched" against the people of the national capital, claiming that despite giving evidence and complaining of corruption in de-silting, no action was taken against officers involved by lieutenant governor VK Saxena. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.(HT photo)

Bharadwaj's claim comes amid a growing uproar over the death of three students after the basement of a coaching center in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar flooded due to heavy rainfall.

On Sunday, Bharadwaj said that the work of removing silt from drains and sewers in Delhi was not done properly due to the negligence of officers belonging to different departments including PWD, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

He also highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party government can neither transfer these officers nor take any action against them and that this can only be done by the lieutenant governor.

The AAP minister also shared videos of a meeting held on June 28 regarding desilting in the city. Delhi's chief secretary Naresh Kumar, PWD Pr Secretary and CEO DJB Anbarasu, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and ACS IFC Naveen Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, etc., were present along with AAP ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.

In the videos, Bharadwaj can be seen sharing photos and videos of drains from different parts of Delhi where desilting was not done.

“Truth of Delhi - Everyone is saying that the work of removing silt from drains and sewers in Delhi was not done properly. Due to this, there was waterlogging throughout Delhi. Due to the same waterlogging, many people died due to electric shock in Delhi,” Bharadwaj said.



“Although it is the negligence of the coaching institute but a big conspiracy has been hatched against the people of Delhi. Although the department is not mine, the minister also agreed with the question. The government can neither transfer these officers nor take any action against them. Only LG Sahab can take action,” he added.

"A minister gave evidence and complained of corruption in de-silting, but PWD Secretary Anbarasu IAS did not take any action for a year. The next year, they provide the evidence again but they are not ready to visit the spot. Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar IAS, who is the Chief Vigilance Officer, did not take any action. The meeting was conducted on June 28, 2024. It is in the hands of LG sir to take action," he added.