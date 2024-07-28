IAS aspirants death: Coaching institute says ‘fully committed to supporting probe’

A day after three civil services aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, the coaching centre said it is fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigations into the tragic incident. Security personnel outside Rau's Study Circle in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on Sunday, July 28, 2024.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

In a statement, Rau's IAS Study Circle said that the center is fully cooperating with authorities and agencies to ensure that all necessary information is provided and that the investigation proceeds with the utmost diligence.

“We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and agencies to ensure that all necessary information is provided and that the investigation proceeds with the utmost diligence. We are dedicated to assisting in any way possible to uncover the truth and ensure accountability.”

“As we await further developments, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing support to the affected families and addressing any concerns that arise from this incident,” it adds.

The centre also extended its condolences to the families of the three deceased students – Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala.

“Our organisation stands united in honoring the memory of Ms. Tanya Soni, Mr. Nivin Dalwin, and Ms. Shreya Yadav. Their aspirations and dreams will be remembered, and their loss will be felt deeply by all who knew them,” the coaching centre said.

UPSC aspirants death

The three civil services aspirants died on Saturday evening as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of Old Rajinder Nagar-based Rau's IAS Study Circle, which was flooded due to rain.

Police, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Fire Services (DFS), carried out a rescue operation and the bodies of the three students were recovered in the wee hours on Sunday.

The Delhi Police have arrested the facility's owner and coordinator have been arrested for allegedly violating regulations by using the basement as a library. They have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.