What are fees of Rau's IAS coaching centre where 3 UPSC aspirants died?

The Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi, where three civil service aspirants died on Saturday after being trapped in the flooded basement amid heavy rainfall, charges over ₹1 lakh for their general studies course of nine to 10 months. UPSC aspirants death news: Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala, - were UPSC aspirants who were studying at the coaching institute.(HT Photo)

According to the centre's website, the general studies (Prelims and Mains) integrated foundation costs ₹1,75,500 (offline) and ₹95,500 (live-online). The optional subjects course of six months costs ₹55,500 (offline) and 45,500 (live-online). The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) coaching course of three months costs ₹18,500 (offline) and 12,500 (live-online).

The three victims - Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala - were Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants.

One of the victims, Shreya Yadav's father Rajender Yadav, said they had taken out a loan to pay the coaching centre, reported ThePrint. According to him, who is a dairy farmer by profession, they were not alarmed by his daughter's death on July 27 and were informed by her uncle only later in the evening, The Print reported.

Details about the incident

According to the police, the Delhi fire department received a call regarding waterlogging at the Rao IAS Study Centre and the Karol Bagh area around 7pm on Saturday, with reports of two or three students being trapped in a flooded basement. Upon arrival, they found the basement full of water. The efforts to pump out the water were initially hampered as rainwater continued to flow into the basement, however, once the road water receded, they managed to reduce the water level from 12 feet to eight feet and retrieved the bodies of the three students.

The police further informed that there were around 30 students in the coaching centre - out of which 12 to 14 were rescued and taken to a hospital, while others managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Sunday arrested two people - Abhishek Gupta, 41, the CEO and owner of the institute, and DP Singh, 60, coordinator - under charges of culpable homicide.