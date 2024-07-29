UPSC aspirant, who survived Delhi coaching centre flooding, shares bone-chilling videos

Three civil services aspirants died when the basement of their coaching centre in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded following heavy rain. In the videos, residents can be seen walking in knee-deep water on the flooded road while vehicles in the area remain submerged. Now, a UPSC aspirant has shared heart-stopping videos of water gushing inside the basement. The aspirant claimed that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and police arrived late at the scene. UPSC Delhi coaching centre flooded: The incident occurred at Rau's Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar after heavy rains. (X/@Hirdesh79842767)

“I’m one survivor of this horrible incident; within 10 minutes, the basement was filled. It was 6:40 pm. We called the police and NDMA, but they arrived after 9 pm. Till then, my 3 UPSC aspirant mates lost their lives. Three are hospitalised, pray for them. Who cares about our lives?” reads the caption to the video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“…and that was the last minute when we were trying to rescue our UPSC aspirant mates. Even the rescue team had arrived half an hour before they could have been saved. Now who’ll give justice to them? Who’ll return their lives to their families?” the aspirant wrote while sharing another bone-chilling video.

Three students died after the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar flooded on Saturday evening. Police said the incident occurred around 6:35 pm when rainwater rapidly filled the basement.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after. Fire department officials arrived at the scene around 7:10 pm and immediately began pumping out water. However, due to the severity of the flooding, divers from the NDRF were called in to assist with the rescue operation.

The bodies of two students were recovered late Saturday night, around 10:40 pm and 11:10 pm, respectively. A third body was found by the NDRF early Sunday morning, around 1 am.