'You have saved everyone, done something massive': PM Modi to flydubai's Indian pilot Smit Machchhar
PM Modi connected with Capt Smit Machchhar through a video call and told him that his actions had saved everyone on board the flight.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar on Friday and praised the Indian pilot for his courage, presence of mind and composure during the flydubai flight emergency on September 30.
PM Modi connected with Machchhar through a video call and told him that his actions had saved everyone on board the flight. “If you hadn’t done what you did, who knows what people would have said about Indian pilots or how Indian pilots would have been seen. You have saved everyone. You have done something massive,” the prime minister said.
The virtual interaction came two days after Machchhar was being stabbed by his co-pilot during the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Captain Smit saved 174 lives
Deep Dive
Capt Machchhar saved 174 lives on board a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30.
The flydubai flight FZ1073, a B787 MAX 8 aircraft, plunged 14,300 ft in about 30 seconds over northern Saudi Arabia. It, however, landed safely at Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk after two flydubai pilots, flying as passengers, took control when Capt. Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door.
During the emotional conversation, Machchhar told Modi that he was his “biggest idol” and recalled how he recited the Hanuman Chalisa while facing the difficult situation aboard the flight.
Machchhar became emotional during the interaction and told Modi that it was a very special moment for him to speak with the Prime Minister. He said receiving the call had made him extremely proud and that he had never imagined he would get an opportunity to speak with him.
Recovery after co-pilot attack
Machchhar, who was seriously wounded during the attack on Wednesday, has since been shifted from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates for further treatment.
India's ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, visited him and his family at the hospital and said the pilot was “in good health and recovering well”.
Machchhar was the captain of flydubai flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv. While the aircraft was flying over Saudi Arabia, his Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked and stabbed him inside the cockpit.
Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar is said to have managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to enter and overpower the attacker. A plumber then allegedly took control of the aircraft as it was nose-diving, while other pilots on board subsequently diverted the flight to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More