Candace Owens' big reveal after Erika Kirk meeting; ‘asked every single question’

Candace Owens posted a video after her December 15 meeting with Erika Kirk, where the conservative podcaster claimed she'd asked questions surrounding Charlie Kirk's death. Candace Owens called her meeting with Erika Kirk 'productive'.(X/@AdameMedia)

Owens has had numerous theories after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10. Recently, his widow and current TPUSA CEO, Erika Kirk, had asked Owens to ‘stop’ spreading these theories, fearing that they'd taint the jury pool trying Tyler Robinson, who authorities have arrested in the killing.

With things coming to a head between the two, they decided to meet in person and sort the issues out. While both posted on X following their meeting, Owens has now released a video, sharing more details about what went on behind closed doors.

Candace Owens shares details of Erika Kirk meeting

In a video message on social media, Owens said that she was ‘alive’ four and a half hours later. Earlier, she'd said her meeting with Kirk lasted that long. “I'm totally fine,” she added.

Owens noted that she had planned to do an episode after the meeting, but was too drained for it at the moment. However, she promised a full rundown on her podcast the next day. In the meantime, Owens shared snippets of what went on between her and Erika during the meeting.

Calling the conversation ‘productive’ Owens went on to detail that she had asked ‘every single question’ to Erika Kirk. Questions ranged ‘from Egyptian planes to Turning Point USA faith,' as per Owens. Owens had alleged Egyptian involvement, claiming a plane had been to many of the places Charlie and Erika had visited. However, when she'd first outlined this claim, she'd said the Egyptian plane took off soon after Charlie's assassination. In that instance, it turned out there was a mix-up on Owens' part where she though UTC to be a Utah-specific time zone, rather than Coordinated Universal Time, according to which the plane had flown hours before Kirk's fatal shooting.

“I was very surprised by some of the answers I got, and I think they were also very surprised when I shared certain intel” the conservative podcaster added.

Owens noted that the meeting should have happened a long time ago and hailed it as a 'very big step in the right direction'. Notably, TPUSA's Blake Neff had earlier challenged Owens to appear on The Charlie Kirk Show when they addressed allegations levelled against TPUSA leadership by the podcaster.

However, the two could not come to an agreement over the date for the same and the situation soured. Now, after meeting Erika Kirk, there appears to be some truce in place. The TPUSA CEO, meanwhile, posted on X after the meeting, saying “Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO . More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work.”