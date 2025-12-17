Candace Owens says Erika Kirk admitted Charlie told TPUSA members ‘the left’ was going to kill him, ‘She owned the lies’

Hours after Candace Owens and Erika Kirk met privately amid their public feud, the former claimed in her podcast that Charlie Kirk’s widow said her husband did text Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet and security personnel Dan Flood the night before he was assassinated that “the left” was going to kill him. This comes shortly after Owens fueled fresh debate by claiming that several people connected to Turning Point USA allegedly told her that Kirk sent alarming messages the night before he died, saying he would be “killed tomorrow.” She said that these unverified claims came from individuals inside TPUSA, who said Kirk contacted a donor, a staff member, and Flood, saying he was in danger. Candace Owens says Erika Kirk admitted Charlie told TPUSA members ‘the left’ was going to kill him(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

“One of the first things that Erika did was she owned the lies, or rather I guess they would cage it as miscommunications, that were coming from various people at the company,” Owens said in her podcast following her meeting with Erika.

Owens added that Erika went through her husband’s iMessages and found out that he had indeed texted Flood and Kolvet the night before. Owens added that it is unclear who Kirk thought might kill him, but she has learned that he said that “the left is going to kill me.”

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Candace Owens and Erika Kirk say they had a ‘productive’ conversation

Owens’ podcast comes hours after both she and Erika said on X that they had a “productive” conversation with each other. “Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did,” Owens wrote. “We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent. I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed.”

Erika, on the other hand, wrote, “More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work.”

Owens was also seen saying in a video that she questioned Erika on everything from Egyptian airplanes to Turning Point USA faith during their conversation.