In day-long Delhi trip, Vances visit Akshardham, emporium

A box of Darjeeling tea, a tie, a kurta, a papier-mâché Ashokan pillar artefact, and honey from Jammu and Kashmir were among the things that US vice-president JD Vance and his family bought from the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in Delhi on Monday, officials at the Emporium said. US Vice President JD Vance, his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Monday. (AFP)

In all, the second family of the US bought items worth ₹50,000 from the premier outlet, theofficials added.

Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and their three children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel landed at Palam airport at 9.30am. Then, the family made their way to the Akshardham temple in Delhi where they posed for photos.

At the Akshardham temple – which is closed to the public every Monday but was open for the visit – the Vance family spent about 55 minutes, HT has learnt. The temple management wrote on Instagram that the Swaminarayan Akshardham was the first stop of Vance’s maiden official visit to India.

“The Vance family explored the mandir’s majestic art and architecture, experiencing India’s heritage and cultural depth. They appreciated the messages of harmony, family values, and timeless wisdom embodied in the Akshardham campus. The visit symbolises the shared values of faith, peace, and unity that continue to strengthen ties between India and the United States,” the temple management said.

The temple authorities also shared Vance’s comments in the guest book. “Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless,” he wrote, according to the X account of the temple administration.

The next stop for the family was the Central Cottage Industries Emporium, where they entered at 11.50 am with their security detail.

When HT visited the emporium after the visit ended, about 10-12 labourers had begun to pull down the white coloured tent installed for their welcome.

An official from the showroom, who asked not to be named, said that the Vance family stayed and explored the showroom for about 40-45 minutes, and bought around 10 items.

The items included Darjeeling tea, a tie, a kurta, a papier-mâché Ashokan pillar artefact, a dancing pillar artefact, honey from Jammu and Kashmir, a hand painted wooden box, a 12-inch marble plate, a gold-work flower vase and a coffee mug.

The official said that at the time of visit, only about four or five senior officials from the emporium were allowed inside along with security guards, a cashier, and a staffer at the delivery counter.

Assistant general manager Anil Rajak, who was present at the time, said that Vance and his family were very appreciative of the emporium and what it offered. “There are six levels on four floors of the emporium and they explored three levels. They were warm and humble. They spoke highly of how the emporium offered a pan-India handloom and handicraft items for craft lovers,” he said, adding that several dignitaries have visited the emporium and shopped from there.

India is the second leg of a week-long two-nation tour by Vance that began on April 18 and has already taken him to Italy. Vance was the last foreign dignitary to meet Pope Francis, who died on Monday, at the Vatican.

Vance’s visit follows a trip to India by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who was the first member of Trump’s cabinet to travel to New Delhi in March for a security conclave and the Raisina Dialogue.

This is Vance’s third foreign trip since taking office. Vance visited Paris and Munich in February, when his remarks at public events criticising European allies for censorship of free speech and defence spending ruffled many feathers as they seen as supportive of right-wing forces.

Vance visited Greenland in March with his wife and Waltz but received a frosty reception because of the Trump administration’s interest in taking control of the self-governing territory of Denmark.

With inputs from Rezaul H Laskar