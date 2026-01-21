Usha Vance pregnant at 40 to Katrina Kaif's first baby at 42: Gynaecologist says late pregnancy is no longer unusual

These milestones highlight a shifting reality: more women are choosing to expand their families in their late 30s and early 40s. According to doctors, while the risks associated with 'advanced maternal age' are real, they are no longer the barrier they once were.

Usha Vance’s pregnancy announcement on January 21 follows a string of high-profile pregnancies that are reshaping public perceptions of the 'biological clock'. In September 2025, actor Katrina Kaif announced her first pregnancy at age 42. Shortly after, in October 2025, comedian Bharti Singh shared the news of her second pregnancy at 41 .

In a historic first for the White House, Usha Vance, wife of US vice president JD Vance, has announced she is expecting her fourth child . At 40, Usha is set to become the first sitting second lady in US history to be pregnant while in office. The two, who married in 2014, are already parents to Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, and their new addition, a baby boy, is due in late July 2026 . Also read | Embracing motherhood in 20s, 30s, 40s: Health experts reveal pros and cons

Is 40 the new 30 for motherhood? In a September 25 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said that late pregnancies can be safe, but risks exist: “Pregnancy later in life is no longer unusual, and with the right medical care and precautions, many women experience positive outcomes. While risks are higher compared to pregnancies in the 20s or early 30s, informed planning, regular check-ups, and a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in ensuring the safety of both mother and child.”

However, Dr Suri said that biology still requires careful navigation. Fertility naturally declines after age 35 due to a decrease in egg quantity and quality, often making assisted reproductive technologies (ART), such as IVF (in vitro fertilisation), a necessary part of the journey for many, she shared.

Potential risks for the mother and baby While medical advancement has made late pregnancy safer, Dr Suri shared that doctors and women remain vigilant about specific complications that become more prevalent after age 35.

According to Dr Suri, pregnancy after 35 can carry an elevated risk of conditions such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preeclampsia; there is also a slightly higher chance of requiring a cesarean delivery due to complications during labour. Regular prenatal care and early detection of these conditions play a critical role in reducing risks, she added.

“Babies born to older mothers may have a higher likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome. There is also an increased risk of premature birth or low birth weight. Advances in screening tests and prenatal diagnostics, however, allow many of these risks to be identified and managed effectively,” Dr Suri said.

Tips for a healthy late-stage pregnancy For women following in the footsteps of Usha Vance or Katrina Kaif, Dr Suri recommended a proactive four-pillar approach:

⦿ Preconception planning: Consulting a doctor before trying to conceive to assess overall health and address any pre-existing conditions.

⦿ Regular prenatal check-ups: Frequent monitoring helps manage complications early.

⦿ Healthy lifestyle choices: A balanced diet, moderate exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding alcohol or smoking contribute significantly to maternal and fetal health.

⦿ Emotional well-being: Stress management and family support are important for a smooth pregnancy journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.