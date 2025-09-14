Did Tyler Robinson debate Charlie Kirk before shooting? Fact checking viral video

A viral video has been circulating online claiming that Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting, debated the conservative political activist earlier. A viral video claimed Charlie Kirk humiliated Tyler Robinson in a debate. (REUTERS)

Kirk, 31, was shot dead when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Robinson emerged as the person of interest in the Turning Point USA founder's killing, before the FBI announced that they had their man.

What are people online claiming about the video

The video shared by unverified X handles shows Charlie Kirk at a university, debating a man holding a megaphone in his hand. The text accompanying the clip claimed that Robinson had debated Kirk a year back, and had been ‘humiliated’ in the heated exchange.

However, these claims have now been proven false. The video was fact-checked on X, with context being added that the debate had actually taken place at Oklahoma State University, and the man shown was one Stone Lambert, who was a student there. The person in the clip is not Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested in Kirk's shooting, the text further clarified.

Besides, several people also flocked to the comment section to remark ‘not him’.

Update on Tyler Robinson

Authorities said they had recovered bullet casings with anti-fascist texts after Tyler Robinson was arrested. However, they did not share a motive for Kirk's killing yet.

The internet, however, was abuzz with unverified claims that Robinson might be a Groyper – a member of an alt-right group.

Meanwhile, a report from New York Post has now claimed that Robinson was living with a transgender partner who was transforming from male to female. Daily Mail revealed that Lance Twiggs was living with Robinson in a three-bedroom apartment in Saint George, Utah. However, Mail noted that it remained unclear if Twiggs is the ‘transgender partner’ who the Post reported is cooperating in the investigation. HT.com has not been able to independently verify these reports.