Tyler Robinson-Nick Fuentes row: Activist responds to new claims on Charlie Kirk shooter

The fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday has put the spotlight on far-right figure Nick Fuentes. Social media claims are now linking the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, to Fuentes' 'Groyper' movement. The influencer and activist is facing renewed scrutiny over his public feuds with Kirk, whom he labeled as a ‘fake conservative’ and ‘gatekeeper’. Charlie Kirk was allegedly shot dead by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson at a college event.(AP)

Fuentes has responded to the allegations, denying any direct connection while defending his followers.

Journalist and former MSNBC anchor David Shuster on Friday claimed that Robinson reportedly admired Fuentes.

Read More: ‘Acted alone, used Discord’: Key revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect Tyler Robinson

“According to Utah officials + police interviews with his family, Tyler Robinson hated Charlie Kirk because Kirk wasn't conservative enough. (Robinson reportedly admired Nick Fuentes). GOPer's now scrubbing X posts about dems faster than DOJ erases Trump name in Epstein files,” he said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The post went viral. It has been retweeted nearly 10k time at the time of writing this story.

Online buzz, including Reddit threads and X posts, now claims Robinson was a Groyper - a term for Fuentes' alt-right supporters who disrupted Turning Point USA (TPUSA) events during the 2019 ‘Groyper Wars’, challenging Charlie Kirk on immigration, LGBTQ rights, and alleged establishment conservatism.

Read More: Tyler Robinson ‘hated’ Charlie Kirk; spoke about rifles and escape plan ahead of UVU shooting

Fuentes responded to the allegations. “The Left is now shamelessly trying to blame the Right for the murder of Charlie Kirk which they have been openly celebrating & justifying for days. They have no charity, love, or humanity for any of us or our families. We must take power for our own survival. We win or we die,” he tweeted.

The remaining claims, linking Fuentes to Robinson, are unverified. There is no concerted evidence to back them.

Robinson, arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder and other felonies, was identified by Utah Governor Spencer Cox as a Utah resident with no prior criminal history. Family members told authorities Robinson had ‘become more political in recent years’, and messages on Discord revealed references to a rifle and bullets engraved with phrases like "Hey Fascist, catch," which some interpret as anti-Kirk sentiment.