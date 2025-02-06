Trump to be the first sitting President to attend Super Bowl this Sunday

Donald Trump is set to attend Super Bowl LIX, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans this Sunday per Associated Press. US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025.(AFP)

With this, Trump will be the first “sitting President of the United States” to attend the game in person. While no sitting president has previously attended a Super Bowl, three vice presidents have made appearances over the years.

Al Gore watched the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Buffalo Bills 30-13 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta in 1994.

Before him, George H.W. Bush attended the game in 1982 at Michigan’s Pontiac Silverdome, where the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21.

Spiro Agnew attended Miami’s Orange Bowl in 1971, where he saw the Baltimore Colts defeat the Dallas Cowboys 16-13.

First Presidential pregame Super Bowl interview in three years

Trump is also scheduled to appear on Fox News for an interview with Bret Baier, as reported by Axios. The interview will take place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and is set to air during Fox’s pregame show at 3 p.m. ET.

This will mark the first time in three years that a US president has participated in a pregame interview for the Super Bowl broadcast. Former President Joe Biden had previously declined to sit down for interviews with Fox News in 2023 and CBS News in 2024.

Interestingly, Trump rejected NBC News in 2018 after granting two interviews to Fox News over the years one with Bill O'Reilly in 2017 and another with Sean Hannity in 2020.

The Caesars Superdome security protocols will strengthen because of Trump's visit to the stadium. “Extensive planning and coordination have been in place to ensure the safety of all attendees, players, and staff,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told AP.

“Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event.”