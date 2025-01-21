‘You’re fired': Donald Trump sacks 4 senior officials in Truth Social post

In his first post on Truth Social since his inauguration as the US President, Donald Trump fired four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor Joe Biden and issued a warning for more such dismissals. Donald Trump said that his administration was getting rid of anyone who didn't align with the 'Make America Great Again' vision. (AP)

"Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again," Donald Trump wrote.

‘YOU’RE FIRED!'

He said let the Truth Social post serve as the "Official Notice of Dismissal" for 4 individuals named, Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.

In his post, Trump also mentioned to the officials "YOU'RE FIRED", the iconic catchphrase of the US President from back when he was the boss of the hit TV show 'The Apprentice'.

Several US government institutions braced for big changes in the coming days or weeks if Trump planned to fulfil the promises he made during his presidential campaign. The promises were to cut off civil service and improve efficiency, including the threats to shut down entire departments.

Donald Trump returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States on Monday and signed a slew of executive orders, including one that needs federal officials to return to full time in-office work. He also issued a Regulatory Freeze, which prevents bureaucrats from issuing regulations until the Trump administration has full control of the government.

Additionally, he also halted 78 executive orders of the Joe Biden administration.

In his 29-minute inauguration speech, Trump reiterated his vision of making America great again, promising the beginning of a "Golden age" for the US.

He slammed his predecessor's administration and described it as "radical and corrupt" that "cannot manage even a simple crisis at home", an apparent reference to the Los Angeles wildfire.

Donald Trump asserted that he will get down to business and work towards the promises and actions he listed to take up in the first 100 days in office.