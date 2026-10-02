Tony Romo net worth: CBS salary, $180M contract and split after OWI arrest

Tony Romo has an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He built his wealth through his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and his successful career as a television analyst with CBS Sports. Tony Romo’s net worth, CBS salary and $180 million contract explained after his exit from CBS Sports. (Getty Images via AFP)

Romo parted ways with CBS Sports after his July arrest in Wisconsin on suspicion of driving under the influence. The move came after the network had placed him on leave.

What is Tony Romo's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Romo has a net worth of $80 million. He is one of the most productive quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history. He went undrafted out of Eastern Illinois University and signed with Dallas as a free agent. He became the Cowboys' starting quarterback in 2006, replacing Drew Bledsoe.

Romo is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, with 34,183, and passing touchdowns, with 248. It adds that he earned four Pro Bowl selections.

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Romo's CBS salary and $180M contract Romo joined CBS Sports right after he retired. He was placed alongside Jim Nantz as the network's lead NFL analyst. He became an immediate TV star because he could guess plays before the snap and explain hard strategies in easy words.

According to The Guardian, CBS gave Romo a then-record 10-year, $180m contract in 2020. That was about $53m more than he earned during his playing career.

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CBS and Tony Romo part ways CBS Sports has said on Friday that it has mutually agreed with its lead NFL analyst Tony Romo to part ways, as per Deadline. This comes after he was put on leave in July following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways," CBS Sports said today. "We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward."

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback pleaded no contest after his arrest on July 23 on a Wisconsin highway. As per AP, police found an open bottle of alcohol in the passenger side of his vehicle. Romo was taken into custody after completing field sobriety tests.

Romo also released a statement after leaving CBS Sports. He said: “I'm proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years.”

Romo said today. “I approached my role as a game analyst the way I've approached everything in my life - with a desire to win and be the best that I can be. I'm going to use this time to take a break, something I've never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”