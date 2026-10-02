Ludhiana: 22-year-old man dies as truck collides with bike

A 22-year-old man died and his younger brother, who was riding pillion, suffered injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle in Lalton Kalan on Thursday evening. The truck driver fled the spot with the vehicle after the collision and is hunt is on to nab him. (HT File)

The truck driver fled the spot with the vehicle after the collision and is hunt is on to nab him, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajwinder Singh, 22, while his brother Baljinder Singh, 20, a resident of Jaspal Bangar, suffered minor injuries.

The brothers were travelling to their maternal uncle’s house to attend a gathering following the death of their maternal aunt a few days earlier.

According to the complaint lodged by Baljinder with Sadar police, the brothers were on their way to their maternal uncle’s house when the accident occurred near a public school in Lalton Kalan. A truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle. The impact knocked both brothers onto the road. Rajwinder suffered critical injuries and died at the spot, while Baljinder escaped with minor injuries.

The truck driver fled from the scene along with the vehicle.

After receiving information about the accident, investigating officer Gurdeep Singh reached the spot with a police team. Rajwinder’s body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.

Sadar police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver on Baljinder’s complaint under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the truck and trace the driver,” the investigating officer said.