Ludhiana: Army havildar held for raping colleague’s wife

Ludhiana The accused has been booked under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

Police have arrested a 40-year-old Army havildar posted at the CG Army camp near Jagraon Bridge after the wife of another Army personnel alleged that he raped her repeatedly over four months and threatened her with consequences if she disclosed the matter.

The accused, Chanpreet Singh, is posted with 152 C Regiment and is in-charge of residential quarters at the camp. He has been booked under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to police custody for a day.

According to the police complaint, the 25-year-old woman lives in an Army residential quarter in Ludhiana with her child while her husband is posted elsewhere. She alleged that Singh had helped her husband secure the accommodation and later began assisting her with household needs in her husband’s absence.

The victim told police that Singh gradually began visiting her quarter. In June, he visited the residence in an inebriated condition around 10.30 pm and raped her and threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter with anyone., the woman told police. She further alleged that he continued sexually assaulting her over the next four months

The complainant said that on September 28, when Singh’s family was away, he forced her to accompany him to his guest house in the Army camp area, where he raped her again. She said he later stopped taking her calls, following which she informed her husband. Her husband subsequently came to Ludhiana and a police complaint was lodged..

ASI Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR had been registered and the accused arrested.