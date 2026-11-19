Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were on track and will begin after Ekadashi, which falls on November 20. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav waves to people in Gorakhpur, on Wednesday, 18/11/2026. (ANI PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats and is expected to witness a major contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the SP in the upcoming elections.

Speaking on the upcoming elections, Yadav said, “After Ekadashi, discussions would begin on the dates that have been decided.”

Proposed Ayodhya visit adds to SP's soft Hindutva pitch Yadav’s Ekadashi pitch comes less than a fortnight after former SP legislator Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey announced that Yadav would visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 12 for the first time since its consecration on January 22, 2024. The proposed Ram temple visit and the reference to Ekadashi are being seen as part of the SP chief’s effort to adopt “soft Hindutva”.

On Tuesday, SP lawmaker Rajeev Rai said his party and the Congress will constitute committees to discuss seat-sharing, with proposed committee meetings scheduled from November 23-25.

The confirmation comes after Yadav stated recently at the HT Leadership Summit that the Congress was seeking 181 seats in an alliance for the 403-member assembly.

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Congress seeks respectable share, avoids firm seat demand The Congress has since clarified that it will not be rigid on numbers and is looking for a “respectable share.” The SP has maintained that winnability is the sole criterion and that the numerical split is secondary.

The two parties, key partners in the Opposition INDIA bloc, contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in UP, with the SP winning 37 seats and the Congress securing six seats. The BJP’s tally came down to 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 from 62 in 2019.

In the 2022 assembly elections, fought separately, the SP secured 111 seats while the Congress managed only two.

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With the BJP seeking a third consecutive term in the state, the success of the SP-Congress negotiations is being closely watched as a test of the INDIA bloc’s ability to present a united challenge ahead of the 2027 state polls. Formal committee-level talks are now expected to gain momentum in the coming week.