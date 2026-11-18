Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan walked out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail on Wednesday evening on interim bail, prompting party president Akhilesh Yadav to describe his release as a victory of truth and express confidence that Khan would continue to get justice. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan after his release from Dasna jail on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

“Truth has triumphed. We have complete faith in the judiciary. He will get justice even in the future,” Akhilesh Yadav said in Gorakhpur.

Khan’s release came after the Supreme Court declined to entertain an urgent plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the interim bail granted to him by the Allahabad high court on Tuesday in a money laundering case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had approached the apex court on Wednesday morning, seeking an urgent hearing against the interim bail. However, the judge questioned the agency’s haste, observing, “What is the hurry? Let Azam remain on bail. It is not the end of the world.”

The release warrant reached Dasna jail at around 4.30 pm, following which the necessary formalities were completed and Khan was allowed to walk out. He is set to return to his hometown Rampur.

The veteran SP leader was lodged in jail on Monday after the ED’s four-day custody remand. He had briefly walked out of Rampur jail on October 31 but was immediately arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case and subsequently shifted to Dasna jail.

The PMLA case relates to alleged financial irregularities involving Khan and the Jauhar University project in Rampur. The ED’s investigation has focused on alleged proceeds of crime and financial transactions linked to the university. Khan has denied the allegations against him.

Khan’s release triggered jubilant scenes outside Dasna jail, where hundreds of supporters had gathered. His two sons, Adeeb and Abdullah, arrived to receive him.

As Khan emerged from the prison, Adeeb described the occasion as Eid for the family, saying, “Tiger is back. Today is Eid for us.”

Abdullah said his father had been kept behind bars by implicating him in false cases, but the court had delivered justice to him. He added that Khan would now be back among the people.

The release also brought Khan’s political future into focus ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. On allegations that the government had targeted his father because he was a Muslim, Adeeb endorsed the charge, saying it was entirely correct and that he shared his father’s view.

Abdullah said he had been staying in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj since November 1 to pursue his father’s bail and release.

Khan’s return to Rampur, his traditional political stronghold, is expected to help him reconnect with party workers and supporters and revive the SP’s political activity in the Rohilkhand region ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.