Azam Khan walks out of Dasna jail on interim bail, Akhilesh Yadav says ‘truth has triumphed’
Enforcement Directorate’s PMLA case had landed Azam Khan back in jail hours after he walked out of Rampur prison on October 31
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan walked out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail on Wednesday evening on interim bail, prompting party president Akhilesh Yadav to describe his release as a victory of truth and express confidence that Khan would continue to get justice.
“Truth has triumphed. We have complete faith in the judiciary. He will get justice even in the future,” Akhilesh Yadav said in Gorakhpur.
Khan’s release came after the Supreme Court declined to entertain an urgent plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the interim bail granted to him by the Allahabad high court on Tuesday in a money laundering case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED had approached the apex court on Wednesday morning, seeking an urgent hearing against the interim bail. However, the judge questioned the agency’s haste, observing, “What is the hurry? Let Azam remain on bail. It is not the end of the world.”
The release warrant reached Dasna jail at around 4.30 pm, following which the necessary formalities were completed and Khan was allowed to walk out. He is set to return to his hometown Rampur.
The veteran SP leader was lodged in jail on Monday after the ED’s four-day custody remand. He had briefly walked out of Rampur jail on October 31 but was immediately arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case and subsequently shifted to Dasna jail.
The PMLA case relates to alleged financial irregularities involving Khan and the Jauhar University project in Rampur. The ED’s investigation has focused on alleged proceeds of crime and financial transactions linked to the university. Khan has denied the allegations against him.
Khan’s release triggered jubilant scenes outside Dasna jail, where hundreds of supporters had gathered. His two sons, Adeeb and Abdullah, arrived to receive him.
As Khan emerged from the prison, Adeeb described the occasion as Eid for the family, saying, “Tiger is back. Today is Eid for us.”
Abdullah said his father had been kept behind bars by implicating him in false cases, but the court had delivered justice to him. He added that Khan would now be back among the people.
The release also brought Khan’s political future into focus ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. On allegations that the government had targeted his father because he was a Muslim, Adeeb endorsed the charge, saying it was entirely correct and that he shared his father’s view.
Abdullah said he had been staying in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj since November 1 to pursue his father’s bail and release.
Khan’s return to Rampur, his traditional political stronghold, is expected to help him reconnect with party workers and supporters and revive the SP’s political activity in the Rohilkhand region ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRohit Kumar Singh
Rohit Kumar Singh is a senior journalist based in Lucknow and currently serves as Special Correspondent and City Chief with Hindustan Times. With over 25 years of experience in journalism, he specialises in investigative reporting, with a strong focus on crime, policing, internal security, terrorism, governance and public policy in Uttar Pradesh. He began his journalism career in 2000 and joined Hindustan Times in June 2008 after working with The Daily Pioneer and Sahara Samay. Over the years, he has produced numerous high-impact investigative and exclusive reports on organised crime, terrorism, law enforcement, politics, governance and public administration. Rohit has extensively covered major criminal investigations, terror incidents, elections, police reforms, anti-terror operations, corruption, communal violence and other sensitive security issues. His reporting is recognised for its accuracy, depth, strong sourcing and analytical approach, making him one of the most respected journalists covering the police and internal security beat in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered stories that have shaped public discourse, exposed systemic lapses and promoted accountability in governance and law enforcement. He continues to focus on public- interest journalism, combining investigative reporting with in-depth analysis of issues that impact governance and public safety.Read More