BJP core group draws roadmap for Seva Sankalp blitz, discusses 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

The top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership huddled at the state party headquarters on Friday to draw a roadmap for the month-long Seva Sankalp campaign starting September 17, apprise people of the Centre and the state government’s welfare schemes, besides discussing the party’s preparedness for 2027 state assembly polls. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh was among the leaders present at the meeting. (SOURCED)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, state incharge Vinod Tawde, co-incharge Jagdish Patel, state president Pankaj Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak attended the closed-door meeting that continued till late evening.

Santosh, Tawde and Patel landed in Lucknow in the evening and drove straight from the airport to the BJP office.

The party has planned a month-long mega nationwide campaign titled “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” (running alongside the core governance theme of Seva, Sushasan, and Garib Kalyan). “We discussed the month-long Seva, Sushasan campaign starting from September 17. Discussions on the party’s state executive committee also took place,” state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, told the media after the meeting.

The party’s preparations for the 2027 assembly polls were also discussed, he added.

The meeting focused on three agendas – making Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17 to October 17 a mass movement to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life, discussing names for Rajya Sabha and 11 MLC seats (teachers and graduates constituencies) for which polls are due and preparations for 2027 assembly polls. The dates for the Rajya Sabha and MLC polls have not been announced.

The proposed Uttar Pradesh visits of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union home minister Amit Shah were also discussed. Sources said around 13 types of programmes under the campaign were discussed. The campaign will be used to take Centre’s and state government’s welfare schemes, PM’s 25-year journey, development works and beneficiary experiences to every household across 1.77 lakh booths in UP.

“The party will use this month-long period to nullify growing resentment among a section of the community against it in the aftermath of students’ protest over UGC and reservation,” a senior BJP leader said.

It was stressed that the campaign should become a festival of Jan Bhagidari with wide participation of workers, youth, women and beneficiaries.

Booth committees and Panna Pramukhs will take campaigns door-to-door, while social media teams, WhatsApp groups, local publicity mediums, creative content and influencers will amplify outreach, it was decided at the meeting.

Leaders said the party will counter the opposition’s narrative on UGC and reservation during the campaign by explaining facts and highlighting the government’s record on social justice and empowerment.

Santosh and Tawde called upon office bearers and workers to make the campaign a mass festival and ensure presence on every booth.

The meeting also discussed strengthening coordination between government and organisation and activating frontal organisations and cadres for proactive outreach.

The meeting comes a day after BJP’s state social media workshop where Chaudhary had asked workers to become narrative setters and form Quick Response Teams to counter opposition’s “lies and rumours” with facts.

The BJP has also asked its social media warriors to be digitally vocal and reach out to youth, especially in wake of Gen Z anger seen during recent protests. Santosh will hold further meetings in Kanpur on Saturday with regional teams to review organisational preparedness for the Seva Sankalp campaign.