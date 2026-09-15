‘Today is your last working day’: What Oracle told employees in early morning termination email

Employees affected by the latest round of layoffs at US tech giant Oracle were told they had been let go in an early-morning email sent on Tuesday. Oracle employees woke up to termination emails early Tuesday. (REUTERS)

Signed “Oracle Leadership”, the mail said the company decided to eliminate their roles as part of a “broader organisational change”. It also told employees that the day they received the email would be their last working day.

The layoffs began with some employees losing access to Oracle’s systems before the email arrived. Federated logins reportedly stopped working around 4 am (local time), followed by employees being disconnected from Slack between about 5 am and 5:30 am.

Read Oracle's termination email “We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position.

After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day.

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We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us.

After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date.

Immediate Action Required To receive important follow-up information, including FAQs and separation documents to help you through this transition, you must provide a personal email address.

Please click here to submit a personal email address immediately. If you make a submission error, please re-submit a new form. Please Note: The personal email address will only be used for correspondence regarding separation-related information and severance agreements.

Access to your computer, email, voicemail, and files will be deactivated soon, and you will be unable to log into your computer. As a reminder, you are prohibited from downloading, copying or retaining (including emailing yourself any Oracle confidential information.

Thank you for your contributions to our organization. If you have additional questions, please reach out to the HR team via the Ask HR page…

Oracle Leadership.”

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For US employees, the severance package includes four weeks of base pay plus an additional week for every year of service, according to documents seen by Business Insider. The package was previously reported to have a cap of 26 weeks.

Oracle has not publicly revealed the total number of employees affected by the latest round of layoffs. The company also has not formally released the termination email.

Why Oracle is cutting jobs The latest layoffs come as Oracle continues to spend heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company has been expanding its data-centre capacity to support cloud and AI workloads while also trying to reduce payroll and restructuring costs, Bloomberg reported.

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Oracle's workforce had already fallen by about 21,000 employees, or 13%, in fiscal 2026. The company had about 141,000 employees before the latest round of cuts.

At the same time, Oracle's spending on infrastructure has surged. The company spent $28.5 billion on capital expenditure in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and has forecast capital spending of $90 billion to $95 billion for the full fiscal year.

Oracle's AI push has also increased pressure on its finances. The company recently raised its expected restructuring costs by $700 million, taking the projected total to about $2.8 billion. Oracle is also raising tens of billions of dollars through debt and equity to finance its expansion.

Despite the job cuts and higher spending, Oracle has reported strong cloud growth. Its cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 121% to $7.4 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.