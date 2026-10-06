What did Trump say about Annie Andrews? ‘Anti-trans’ slur to boost Darline Graham's campaign sparks row

Donald Trump on Monday sparked backlash after using an anti-transgender slur against Dr. Annie Andrews - the Democratic opponent of the POTUS's late friend Lindsay Graham's sister, Sen. Darline Graham's opponent, Dr. Annie Andrews. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews speaks during the Spratt Issues Conference at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center on August 22. (Getty Images via AFP)

In an elaborate Truth Social post attacking Dr. Andrews, Trump referred to the pediatrician and Democrat Senate candidate multiple times using an anti-trans slur.

Dr. Annie Andrews is not a transgender person. Trump appeared to have been targeting her over her vocal support for gender-affirming healthcare for children.

“Annie ‘T******‘ Andrews is running against our wonderful Darline Graham for the Senate in South Carolina,” Trump wrote in the post.

It appeared that the purpose of the post was to give a boost to the campaign of Sen. Darline Graham, who is facing the crucial task of defending her Senate seat from South Carolina. She inherited the seat after her brother Lindsay Graham died. In the post, Trump went on to describe Darline Graham as “the finest, most reliable and one of the smartest people I have ever known.”

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“In any event, Darline is a High Quality person, maybe the Highest, and Annie T****** is not, in particular, as it pertains to representing the Values of the Great People of South Carolina — She is in favor of Transgender for Everyone, Open Borders, Defunding the Police, High Taxes, a Weak Military, and will absolutely fight to take your guns away — In other words, she is against our Great Second Amendment!”

Dr. Annie Andrews Responds Dr. Annie Andrews responded to Trump's post by focusing the attention of the campaign towards South Carolina. She asked people of the state to focus on the issues affecting the state, instead of what is happening in Washington.

“And I’m going to work with anyone to put South Carolina first, because lowering costs and making life better for families across our state is going to take all of us working together,” a statement released on behalf of her campaign read. “If you care more about your bills than the politics in Washington, this campaign is for you.”

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Who is Dr. Annie Andrews? Dr. Annie Andrews is a pediatrician, public-health advocate and mother of three. She has worked in the health system of South Carolina for nearly two decades, her campaign states. She earned her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati and completed her residency and fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina, where she later served as a pediatrics professor.

Andrews previously ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2022 and founded a political organization focused on children’s issues.