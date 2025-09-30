Who is Barbara Marques? ICE detains film director during green card appointment

Barbara Gomes Marques, a film director and actress, was picked up by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a green card appointment this September, according to her husband, Tucker May, a US citizen. Marques was held over a missed court date from 2019, which she claims that she never received a notice for. Barbara Gomes Marques detained by ICE.(Instagram/tuckermaymysteries)

Tucker May shared details of the detention on social media as well as through a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her legal defense. In his Instagram post, he said that at the end of what they were told was a routine green card meeting, an ICE officer used an “excuse of a broken copier to trick her into walking away from our lawyer. Once separated from her legal counsel, she was arrested”.

Barbara faces deportation despite having no criminal record

As per CBS Los Angeles, Marques entered the United States from Brazil seven years ago on a tourist visa.

She has no criminal record and has worked on several films and documentaries under the name Barbara Marques, as per her IMDb. Despite her clean record, she now faces the possibility of deportation.

After her detention, Marques was initially held at the Adelanto facility in California. She has since been transferred to a facility in Arizona and may later be moved to Louisiana. Her husband expressed concern that the authorities are moving her far from her legal counsel and family, making it harder for her to defend herself.

Public support and legal action for Marques

According to Newsweek, the GoFundMe campaign described her as “one of those rare people who radiates warmth and kindness in every interaction”. It has raised over $31,000 till now. Organizers are also urging people to contact elected officials about her case.

In another GoFundMe update, Tucker May shared that Marques is being denied medical equipment needed for a chronic back issue, along with basic medicines like ibuprofen. Detainees, including Marques, have sometimes gone 12 hours or more without food.

Marques’ attorney has filed a temporary restraining order to prevent her deportation while her case continues.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson previously stated that a green card is a privilege, not a right, and individuals with previous legal issues may face detention or additional documentation requirements.

The case has drawn attention to broader concerns around US immigration enforcement, particularly regarding individuals with minor infractions or no criminal history. As per CBS Los Angeles, Tucker May emphasized the urgency of public support:

“If we allow these types of things to happen to our most vulnerable people, it’s only a matter of time before it could happen to any of us,” Tucker May said.

