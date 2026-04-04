Is Trump Jr. eyeing White House ballroom for wedding with Bettina Anderson?

Donald Trump Jr. is yet to finalize a wedding date with Bettina Anderson, but a new report claims that he is already looking at a venue that is not officially established. Donald Trump Jr. with his partner Bettina Anderson (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP)

According to People Magazine, the eldest son of President Donald Trump and his fiancée, socialite Bettina Anderson, are said to be contemplating a wedding at the unfinished White House's ballroom.

A source informed People that the possibility of holding the ceremony at the White House is “a consideration,” partly because it may assist the couple in advancing their future political aspirations.

“This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else,” the insider told the outlet, adding that “The ballroom probably has to be finished.”

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White House's ballroom and legal troubles In October 2025, Trump mandated the destruction of the historic East Wing to pave the way for a massive ballroom. However, a federal judge recently suspended construction at the end of last month.

The judge determined that the president lacks the unilateral power to modify the building without the consent of Congress.

“Congressional approval has never been given on anything, in these circumstances, big or small, having to do with construction at the White House,” Trump stated on Truth Social after hearing the news.

“In this case, even less so, because the Ballroom is being built with Private Donations, no Federal Taxpayer Money!” he added.

With the wing already dismantled, the project currently remains in a state of uncertainty, prompting genuine concerns regarding the completion of the opulent space before Trump's departure from office in January 2029.

Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Trump Jr. and Anderson is currently establishing the foundation for their wedding celebrations, with the latter scheduled to organize an "enchanted garden"-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago later this month.

Additionally, there is speculation that the wedding may take place sooner rather than later, as Page Six has reported that it could potentially happen as early as this spring. An earlier date would likely eliminate the White House as a possible venue, particularly if the construction on the ballroom—which is not expected to be finished until late 2028 or early 2029—continues to be on hold.

The fiscal 2026 proposal from the administration allocates over $377 million "for repairs and renovations to the executive residence," with an additional $174 million anticipated for 2027, as per budget documents cited by Politico.

This signifies a staggering 866 percent increase compared to the $39 million that was estimated to have been spent in fiscal 2025 on enhancing the section of the White House where the president resides, as per the report.