What is Kash Patel's net worth? All we know amid Trump's FBI boss ‘firing today’ report

President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating the removal of FBI Director Kash Patel, along with other high-ranking officials, as part of a larger Cabinet restructuring following recent notable dismissals. FBI Director Kash Patel's position is under review as part of a potential Cabinet shake-up by President Trump, according to a report from The Atlantic. (REUTERS)

Although no definitive decisions have been reached, several reports from The Atlantic, Politico, and Reuters state that Patel's leadership has encountered scrutiny regarding ethical and national security issues, despite the White House's public support for him.

This possible action arises amidst changing political dynamics and a succession of sudden personnel alterations within the administration.

The report comes after the recent dismissal of Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, stating a potential ongoing trend of significant personnel changes. Although the timing is still uncertain, reports say that the list may also feature Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Kash Patel under scrutiny Kash Patel has faced allegations of improperly using a government-funded jet, which is financed by taxpayers, to participate in events where his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, was performing.

Meanwhile, several people on social media showed interest in knowing about Indian-American Patel's wealth.

Also Read: ‘Kash Patel to be fired today…’: Ex-FBI makes big claim after Trump ousts Pam Bondi; Tulsi Gabbard on the line

What is Kash Patel's net worth? Kash Patel previously held a position at the U.S. Department of Justice as a federal prosecutor.

During Trump's first term as president, Patel acted as the Chief of Staff to Christopher C. Miller, who was the Acting Secretary of Defense, and served as a senior advisor to Richard Grenell, the Acting Director of National Intelligence.

He has an estimated net worth of $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Kash Patel's earnings According to a financial disclosure, Patel received 25,946 shares of Trump Media (TMTG) in early 2025. At the time of receipt, these shares were valued at $800,000. The financial filing further disclosed that Kash had earned $2.6 million in the preceding year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition, the financial disclosure revealed that Patel got a significant number of pre-IPO shares in the Chinese fast-fashion company Shein (formally known as Elite Depot, its parent company). He obtained these shares in return for a 9-month consulting engagement in 2024. The estimated value of these shares ranged from $1 million to $5 million, as per his disclosure.

As a board member of Trump Media & Technology Group, he receives an annual salary of $120,000. Additionally, he earned $300,000 over approximately one year from a Trump PAC for his role as a national security advisor to Donald Trump, and $145,000 from Matt Gaetz's campaign for his services as a "fundraising consultant."