What is Kash Patel's net worth? All we know amid Trump's FBI boss ‘firing today’ report
President Trump is reportedly thinking about dismissing FBI Director Kash Patel as part of a Cabinet shake-up
President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating the removal of FBI Director Kash Patel, along with other high-ranking officials, as part of a larger Cabinet restructuring following recent notable dismissals.
Although no definitive decisions have been reached, several reports from The Atlantic, Politico, and Reuters state that Patel's leadership has encountered scrutiny regarding ethical and national security issues, despite the White House's public support for him.
This possible action arises amidst changing political dynamics and a succession of sudden personnel alterations within the administration.
The report comes after the recent dismissal of Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, stating a potential ongoing trend of significant personnel changes. Although the timing is still uncertain, reports say that the list may also feature Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.
Kash Patel under scrutiny
Kash Patel has faced allegations of improperly using a government-funded jet, which is financed by taxpayers, to participate in events where his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, was performing.
Meanwhile, several people on social media showed interest in knowing about Indian-American Patel's wealth.
Also Read: ‘Kash Patel to be fired today…’: Ex-FBI makes big claim after Trump ousts Pam Bondi; Tulsi Gabbard on the line
What is Kash Patel's net worth?
Kash Patel previously held a position at the U.S. Department of Justice as a federal prosecutor.
During Trump's first term as president, Patel acted as the Chief of Staff to Christopher C. Miller, who was the Acting Secretary of Defense, and served as a senior advisor to Richard Grenell, the Acting Director of National Intelligence.
He has an estimated net worth of $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
Kash Patel's earnings
According to a financial disclosure, Patel received 25,946 shares of Trump Media (TMTG) in early 2025. At the time of receipt, these shares were valued at $800,000. The financial filing further disclosed that Kash had earned $2.6 million in the preceding year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
In addition, the financial disclosure revealed that Patel got a significant number of pre-IPO shares in the Chinese fast-fashion company Shein (formally known as Elite Depot, its parent company). He obtained these shares in return for a 9-month consulting engagement in 2024. The estimated value of these shares ranged from $1 million to $5 million, as per his disclosure.
As a board member of Trump Media & Technology Group, he receives an annual salary of $120,000. Additionally, he earned $300,000 over approximately one year from a Trump PAC for his role as a national security advisor to Donald Trump, and $145,000 from Matt Gaetz's campaign for his services as a "fundraising consultant."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More