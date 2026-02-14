'Pathetic' or 'bold': Internet clashes over White House's Valentine's Day post referencing Nicolás Maduro, Greenland

To mark Valentine’s Day 2026, the White House released a series of unconventional visuals that have sparked intense debate. Moving away from traditional messages of romance, the administration shared digital "cards" featuring geopolitical themes, including the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and the proposed annexation of Greenland. Valentine’s Day message shared on the official Instagram handle of White House. (Instagram/@whitehouse)

The White House social media posts included several striking images that blend holiday greetings with aggressive foreign policy goals.

The first card features a central photo of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by US forces in January 2026, alongside a text that reads, “You captured my heart”. It celebrates "bringing Maduro to justice" as a Valentine’s gift to the American people.

Another visual depicting Greenland inside a heart includes text that reads, “It’s time we define our situationship.”

The Valentine’s Day post features a caption that reads, “Made just for you.”