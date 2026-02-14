'Pathetic' or 'bold': Internet clashes over White House's Valentine's Day post referencing Nicolás Maduro, Greenland
While some couldn't stop praising the Valentine's Day digital cards on White House's Instagram, others called them crass.
To mark Valentine’s Day 2026, the White House released a series of unconventional visuals that have sparked intense debate. Moving away from traditional messages of romance, the administration shared digital "cards" featuring geopolitical themes, including the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and the proposed annexation of Greenland.
The White House social media posts included several striking images that blend holiday greetings with aggressive foreign policy goals.
The first card features a central photo of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by US forces in January 2026, alongside a text that reads, “You captured my heart”. It celebrates "bringing Maduro to justice" as a Valentine’s gift to the American people.
Another visual depicting Greenland inside a heart includes text that reads, “It’s time we define our situationship.”
The Valentine’s Day post features a caption that reads, “Made just for you.”
Check out the other visuals:
Do people love the cards?
The post has effectively split social media into two vocal camps, sparking a firestorm of debate. Supporters of the administration have lauded the posts as a masterclass in "bold transparency," praising the use of humour. On the other hand, critics have lambasted the visuals as "crass" and "unbecoming" of the executive office, arguing that using a day of love to celebrate military intervention and territorial ambition is a disturbing departure from international norms.
An individual commented, “Greenland, baby! We want your heart, not only your land! America loves you!” Another expressed, “Funniest and best president ever.” Many reacted to the share using heart emoticons.
A third commented, “This is f**king pathetic. Grow up.” A fourth wrote, “This is pathetic. I cannot believe this is the official White House account. We’re a joke.” Several others expressed similar reactions to the post.
