Trump health update: Medical expert hints at this condition as video appears to show POTUS fall asleep at meeting

A viral video appearing to show President Donald Trump momentarily dozing off during a meeting has triggered fresh speculation about his health. A medical expert on X suggested that the symptoms could point to a disorder.

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What does the clip show? The clip shows Trump seated during an Oval Office presser, appearing to close his eyes momentarily before he opens them again. The clip appears to show his jaw slacken and eyelids close, even as the president's head appeared to slump forward during the speech.

Users online who were watching live footage wondered if he had just fallen asleep.

One X user wrote, “Trump is about to hit REM on camera during an Oval Office event. It's just incredible.”

Another X user questioned cable news and wrote, “How is this not the lead story on every cable news network and printed press? He seems to fall asleep everyday like this.”

Another user thought the President passed out and wrote, “Trump completely passed out, reawakened, then passed out again during today's pressor in the Oval Office.”

Congress Member Ted Lieu, too, showed concern over Trump's health and wrote, “There is something mentally wrong with the President of the United States. There is also something physically wrong with the President of the United States. trump can’t stay awake at public events with the cameras rolling. Imagine what he’s like when there are no cameras.”