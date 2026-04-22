Trump makes major admission amid growing health concerns: 'If I do trip or fall...'

Amid growing health concerns about him, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he is cautious when ascending a flight of stairs, in contrast to his predecessor Joe Biden. Trump admitted to being careful on stairs, unlike Biden, citing embarrassment fears. (AFP)

During a phone interview on CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday, Trump said, "We had a guy that wasn't respected. We had a country that was laughed at."

Mocking the former President, he went on to say, "He couldn't walk up a flight of stairs," Trump remarked about the former president. "Forget about down. He couldn't walk up a flight."

According to the POTUS, Biden was “falling all over the place.”

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Trump admit he has to be ‘careful’ While speaking up for himself, Trump said, "I have to be careful because if I do trip or fall, it's got to be the biggest."

The President remarked that the reason he appeared to be holding onto the railing while disembarking from Air Force One was to avoid falling and causing embarrassment on the global stage.

"That's why when I get out of those planes, I walk nice and slowly," He stated.

"I'm not looking to set any speed records," Trump quipped. "But we had an embarrassing country. We had a country that was going to fail."

The remarks made by the Trump come amidst growing concerns regarding the deterioration of his health.

Reports suggest that during a segment on Fox News, the POTUS seemed to doze off while participating in a roundtable discussion in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 79-year-old engaged in the Tax Day conversation, where he highlighted his tax relief initiatives for tipped workers as part of his campaign leading up to this year's midterm elections.

Trump's White House Easter Egg Roll appearance During the White House Easter Egg Roll, viral videos featured Trump as being cautious while descending steps alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

The video, along with the noticeable bruising on his hand, swiftly ignited speculation on the internet, leading to a resurgence of conversations regarding his physical and mental well-being in light of the current political events.

The brief clip circulated quickly on platforms such as X, YouTube, and TikTok. Within hours, search trends for "Trump health," "Trump walking video," and "Trump Easter appearance" experienced a significant increase. Experts observe that public concern for the health of leaders tends to escalate dramatically during election periods and times of geopolitical instability.