David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

YouTuber and paranormal author, David Wilcock, aged 53, is reportedly dead on Monday, April 20. YouTuber David Wilcock has reportedly died by suicide outside his home in Colorado, confirmed by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna has verified the information regarding the media figure’s passing on X.

Here's what Anna Paulina Luna's said According to a media statement from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcock allegedly ended his own life outside his residence in Nederland, Colorado, without identifying the YouTuber. Later, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna tweeted about the author’s death on X: “We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted. 🕊️John 8:32.”

Also Read: ‘Cyberstalking drove him to this’: David Wilcock suicide rumors take new turn, 'death threats’ allegations emerge

David Wilcock's live stream on YouTube David Wilcock had streamed live on YouTube just two days before his death rumors emerged. During the livestream, the 53-year-old conveyed his appreciation for being alive in light of the enigmatic deaths of UFO theorists.

Earlier in April, Nick Pope, a former Ancient Aliens contributor, passed away, two months following his announcement of a stage IV oesophageal cancer diagnosis. Erich von Däniken, a Swiss conspiracy theorist, died in January 2026.

In reference to the unexpected deaths of his fellow authors, Wilcock remarked, “I’m excited to be here, you know, every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing.”

“Now, they're saying that they’re gonna investigate this. The president himself is saying they’re gonna look into this and see if anything is going on. It’s a little bit scary.”

Stressing that he “had a rough week,” he said, “I gotta say it’s a little bit scary, but you guys knew that I might still show up even though it was last minute and I’ve had a really rough week. Like, you know, that’s kinda like every week, but somehow we keep on making it through all of this.”

Wilcock concluded his three-and-a-half-hour stream by expressing gratitude to his viewers and acknowledging his appreciation for them.

Boulder County sheriff's office releases statement According to a media release from the sheriff's office, Boulder County Communications received a 911 call on Monday at 10:44 am. The call pertained to "an unknown problem" located near the 1400 block of Ridge Road in Nederland, as stated in the press release. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office further elaborated: “The emergency communications specialist who took the call suspected the caller was experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Boulder County sheriff's deputies reached the residence at 11:02 am. They allegedly established contact with the male, who was in possession of a weapon. The individual, believed to be David Wilcock, reportedly "used the weapon on himself" and was declared dead at the scene. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office stated: “Deputies searched the residence and surrounding property and did not locate any other individuals. There is no known threat to the public. Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded and are conducting a joint investigation with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Coroner’s Office.”