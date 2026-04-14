Indian man speaks out after Russian YouTuber falsely accused him of being child predator: 'My world turned upside down'

An Indian man has spoken out after being wrongly accused of attempting to meet a minor in a livestreamed sting by a Russian YouTuber, who has since issued a public apology acknowledging the mistake. The YouTuber acknowledged that he and his team had incorrectly identified Akash Singhania as a suspected child predator. (X/@Kick_Champ)

The creator, who goes by Vitaly on social media, acknowledged that he and his team had incorrectly identified Akash Singhania as a suspected child predator in a now-deleted video. The clip showed the group confronting Singhania in a residential neighbourhood, alleging that he had invited a 16-year-old girl on a date.

The girl, who was part of the team, claimed he had sent her messages on Snapchat. However, Singhania maintained that he was communicating with an 18-year-old. “I am not trying to fight this, I am not a violent person,” Singhania said in the clip, even as the group continued to accuse him and suggested he may have used multiple accounts.

Singhania eventually called the police, who arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. Authorities later confirmed that he had not engaged in any wrongdoing.

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Russian YouTuber apologises Following the incident and mounting criticism on social media, Vitaly issued an apology across platforms, including Instagram and X. “My team and I mistakenly portrayed Askash Singhania as a child predator. This was a mistake that I deeply regret. He never intended to meet a minor and has been cleared of all wrongdoing,” Vitaly said in a statement.

“I apologise to Mr Singhania, his family, his friends, and anyone else affected by this mistake,” he added.

Vitaly further said that the video has been removed from all platforms and asked others to delete any saved copies. He also urged viewers to stop contacting Singhania, adding that the incident was a learning experience for his team.

“Though I never encourage anyone to attempt to contact any person in my videos, I ask that anyone who is attempting to contact Mr. Singhania cease at once,” Vitaly said. “This was a learning experience for my team and me, and we will ensure that we remain committed to the truth,” he concluded.