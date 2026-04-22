David Wilcock death rumors: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna sounds the alarm about dead, missing US scientists, ‘Something is up’

“If you are feeling uneasy about the amount of scientists that have gone missing, died, and recent suicides ref those scientists and others you are correct in your intuition. Something is up,” Luna wrote on X.

While several social media posts suggested that Wilcock was the victim in an incident near Ridge Road, Boulder, there has been no official confirmation from authorities. However, Luna and some other individuals on social media, who claimed to personally know Hilcock , have said that he indeed killed himself.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who is serving her second term as the Representative for Florida’s Thirteenth Congressional District, has sounded the alarm about an increasing number of missing and dead scientists amid rumors that paranormal writer and streamer David Wilcock has died by suicide. A death investigation in Boulder County, Colorado, has triggered online speculation that the UFO expert may have died.

Shortly before this post, she wrote, “We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted.”

The Boulder incident that led to speculations about David Hilcock’s death The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call at around 10:44 AM on Monday, April 20, about an unspecified issue. Dispatchers believed that the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived at the scene after 11 am, they found a man outside a residence holding a weapon. The man reportedly used the weapon on himself minutes after deputies’ arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More | David Wilcock: Nick Pope, Erich von Däniken's deaths come up amid fears about UFO expert; ‘certainly suspicious’

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased, but online posts have speculated it was Hilcock.

Missing and dead scientists The Trump administration is examining reports that at least 10 American scientists have either died or mysteriously disappeared since mid-2023, according to the Washington Examiner. Many of these scientists were reportedly researching UFOs or nuclear power.

Read More | ‘I plan on living’: David Wilcock's old post saying he's ‘not suicidal’ resurfaces amid death rumors

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently told reporters that she has not yet spoken to the other officials about the growing deaths, but the White House will look into the concerning pattern.

“I haven’t spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that, and we’ll get you an answer,” Leavitt said during a press briefing. “If true, of course, that’s definitely something I think this government and its administration would deem worth looking into. So let me do that for you.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).