‘I plan on living’: David Wilcock's old post saying he's ‘not suicidal’ resurfaces amid death rumors

“I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real,” he wrote.

In a December 2022 X post, Wilcock expressed his wish to keep living.

Read More | What happened to David Wilcock? Boulder death probe sparks concern about writer and UFO specialist

While several social media posts suggested that Wilcock was the victim in an incident near Ridge Road, Boulder, there has been no official confirmation from authorities or his family.

An X post where paranormal writer and streamer David Wilcock claimed he is not suicidal has resurfaced amid rumors about his death. A death investigation in Boulder County, Colorado , has triggered online speculation that Wilcock may have died.

The post has drawn attention after an alleged case of suicide was reported from Boulder, with many speculating that the deceased was Wilcock.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call at around 10:44 AM on Monday, April 20, about an unspecified issue. Dispatchers believed that the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived at the scene after 11 am, they found a man outside a residence holding a weapon. The man reportedly used the weapon on himself minutes after deputies’ arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More | David Wilcock: Nick Pope, Erich von Däniken's deaths come up amid fears about UFO expert; ‘certainly suspicious’

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased.

Despite no official confirmation, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has written in an X post, “We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted.”

Wilcock is known for his work in paranormal and New Age spirituality. He once claimed that he could communicate with aliens telepathically and that he was the reincarnation of psychic Edgar Cayce.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).