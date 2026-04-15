Martin Fire in Longmont: Blaze breaks out on East 1st and Martin Street; scary visuals from Colorado emerge

An update from Watch Duty read “1/2 acre vegetation fire with 20-30 ft flame lengths and multiple exposures. - per radio traffic ~ 30 minutes ago.” Longmont Public Safety also issued a statement about the Martin Fire and wrote “Longmont Fire is responding to a grass fire east of the recycling center. This is located on East 1st and Martin Street. Fire crews are en route. Please do not call 9-1-1.”

A vegetation fire broke out in Longmont, Boulder County, Colorado on Tuesday and was dubbed the Martin Fire, prompting a huge response to try and contain the blaze. As per Watch Duty, the fire spread about 0.5 acres at the time of writing.

“Fire broke out behind longmont recycling plant near 1st and Martin street. Is kina windy right now and they are trying to put the fire out before it gets out of control. There is brand new apartments right behind it. Im not sure what started the fire. But this area is visited by many homeless people,” the local news outlet wrote on Facebook.

A follow-up post from the same page indicated that the blaze might have been brought under control. “Wow here are some close up pictures I took of the fire in Longmont Colorado just now. It looks like they have it under control but quite a bit of open land got burned. Like I said is getting windy and they are trying to make sure is completely out so the fire dont start again,” the page noted.