‘Is he the Antichrist?’: David Wilcock's last post resurfaces amid death rumors, writer questioned Trump's AI Jesus pic

Paranormal writer and streamer David Wilcock’s last X post has resurfaced amid rumors about his death. A death investigation in Boulder County, Colorado, has triggered online speculation that Wilcock may have died. David Wilcock's last post resurfaces amid death rumors, writer questioned Trump's AI Jesus pic (@david_wilcock/X)

David Wilcock’s last post on X Wilcock’s last X post, shared on April 19, was about Donald Trump posting an AI photo depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure on Truth Social. The image showed the US President appearing to heal a sick man in a hospital bed. Trump appeared to remove the image after growing backlash from both sides of the US political spectrum.

Wilcock wrote about Trump’s post and shared a link to a YouTube live.

“I slept miraculously well last night and decided to go LIVE today! Why in the world did POTUS post that Christ-like picture? Has he lost his mind? Are we going to be okay? Is he the Antichrist? How does this affect the war and Disclosure?” Wilcock wrote on X.

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“I was admittedly freaked out when I saw this... and I wanted to know what the heck is going on,” he continued. “What the heck is up with the 'demon' at the top of the image -- as we will discuss? Surviving a shot to the ear, was he "wounded on the side and yet did live," like in the Biblical sense? Is this latest bloody, satanic video of Trump circulating today actually real? [Grok says no, thankfully.] Are we all in a big psy-op here? Are we going to make it? Is there a schism between POTUS and the Alliance? Why have they posted things implying there is? Why is he turning on top influencers like Tucker, Alex and Candace and acting so strangely?”