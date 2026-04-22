‘Cyberstalking drove him to this’: David Wilcock suicide rumors take new turn, 'death threats’ allegations emerge

Shocking claims have emerged amid rumors about paranormal writer and streamer David Wilcock’s death. Individuals online have claimed that the UFO expert allegedly killed himself due to “cyberstalking, online attacks, death threats.” Corey Good, an extraterrestrial theorist, writer, producer, director and self-proclaimed whistleblower, who referred to Wilcock as “a good friend,” reported his death on X. David Wilcock suicide rumors take new turn, 'death threats’ claims emerge (David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos (OFFICIAL)/YouTube) “We are SHOCKED and HORRIFIED! We will meet with the Boulder Police to provide any information we can. The last time I spoke with him, he couldn't stop talking about the cyber-stalkers and how they destroyed his life. I will release a video statement soon,” Goode wrote.

In another post, Goode called for “justice” for Wilcock, adding that cyberstalking “drove him to this.”

Vicky Verma, Editor & main writer at HowAndWhys.com, whose X bio says he is “deep into UFOs/UAPs, ancient mysteries, simulation theory & consciousness,” wrote, “In my heart, I still don’t want to believe it. David was always so energetic and positive about life.” Read More | David Wilcock: Nick Pope, Erich von Däniken's deaths come up amid fears about UFO expert; ‘certainly suspicious’ Verma added, “He had been going through so much, including the Gaia-related legal issues and cyberstalking, online attacks, death threats, and coordinated harassment from critics. Always report any kind of online attacks, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking. These are serious issues, especially for creators on social media who share personal beliefs and opinions. Additionally, there are many unresolved issues in David's case that need to be addressed and investigated. We’ve lost another great soul.”