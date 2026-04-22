Amid rumors about paranormal writer and streamer David Wilcock’s death, author, producer and filmmaker Jay Weidner has claimed that Wilcock’s biographer, Wyn Free, died on April 18, just two days before Hilcock allegedly died by suicide. A death investigation in Boulder County, Colorado, has triggered online speculation that Wilcock may have died. Did David Wilcock's biographer die 2 days before UFO expert's alleged suicide? ‘Weird twist’ emerges amid rumors (David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos (OFFICIAL)/YouTube) While several social media posts suggested that Wilcock was the victim in an incident near Ridge Road, Boulder, there has been no official confirmation from authorities or his family. Read More | What happened to David Wilcock? Boulder death probe sparks concern about writer and UFO specialist “In a weird twist of fate, David Wilcock's biographer, Wyn Free, died on the 18th of April. 2 days before David. I knew both of them,” Weidner wrote on X.

Hours earlier, Weidner wrote on X, “I really hate to tell you this but I have heard a pretty convincing report that David Wilcock unalived himself yesterday. Sad. Hope I am wrong.”

According to Free’s Facebook profile, he went to Central High School. Free’s death was reported on Facebook by some other individuals too. Rob Gauthier said, “Wynn Free also passed away on the 18th. He was one of the first few authorities on channeling that I met when I first started channeling that I could actually communicate with through facebook. We had a few Skype calls back in 2010. He was just reaching out to me a couple weeks ago. A crazy week. Our community is lost two long time well known figures. I know that Wynn had been dealing with some illness right before. R.I.P. Wynn Free and David Wilcock.”

One post says of Free, “Rumor has it he was also working on anti gravity tech, and we know there are what, 10? 11 missing scientists that had access? In David Wilcock’s podcast two days ago, he said he was grateful for being alive and acknowledged how many researchers are being killed or suicided”.