Is Trump OK? F-16 fighter jets scramble, deploy flares at Palm Beach airport before Air Force One was slated to fly prez
A security scare near Donald Trump’s Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport led to the Air Force to scramble F-16 fighter jets and deploy flares.
A security scare at Palm Beach International Airport Sunday, March 30, led to the Air Force to scramble F-16 fighter jets and deploy flares. This happened hours before Air Force One was scheduled to fly President Donald Trump back to DC.
A ground stop was imposed at the airport as authorities confronted the civilian aircraft.
According to the White House, the security scare happened after authorities lost communication with a general aviation plane.
“The civilian aircraft violated the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) at approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft,” the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service explained in a statement shared by the North American Aerospace Defense Command — which controls the airspace over the US and Canada, according to the New York Times.
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The statement added, “The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot. Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground.”
Is Donald Trump OK?
The White House and Secret Service have confirmed that Trump and Air Force One were not in danger.
“A general aviation aircraft was briefly out of communication with the air traffic control tower at Palm Beach International Airport, but contact was ultimately established and the ground stop was lifted,” a White House official told the outlet. “There was no drone incursion or concern regarding Air Force One, which is not slated to take off until this evening.”
At the time of the incident, the US President was at Trump International Golf Course.
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Some reports initially suggested that some kind of drone incursion at the airport led to the ground stop. Footage circulating online showed a Delta pilot informing passengers of the security scare, claiming that “they had to scramble some helicopters to go and investigate” the situation.
According to a Secret Service spokesperson, the helicopter seen taking off was possibly not related to the security scare. “While airspace violations are relatively common, particularly outside of Washington, DC, that helicopter referenced in the tweet was actually authorized for that specific area and was not related to a drone or Temporary Flight Restriction, TFR, violation,” the spokesperson said.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to the New York Post that “Operations are normal after the FAA slowed traffic at Palm Beach International Airport due to volume.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More