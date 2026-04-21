Trump makes urgent appeal to Iran: ‘Please do them no harm’

“I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”

“To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women,” Trump sated in a post on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump publicly urged Iran to free eight women whom the regime is reportedly planning to execute in an effort to foster goodwill with the United States.

Trump's post was accompanied by a repost of a statement on X made by U.S.-based pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby, who asserted that eight women faced the threat of execution by hanging. This assertion, which featured photographs but lacked any names, could not be independently confirmed.

Discussions anticipated despite prevailing uncertainty The request arises as Washington and Tehran are anticipated to recommence negotiations in Islamabad.

Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is scheduled to visit Pakistan for a second series of discussions.

Iran has yet to officially acknowledge its involvement, having stipulated the removal of the US naval blockade as a prerequisite.

Also Read: ‘I expect to be bombing’: Trump's chilling warning to Iran, signals no ceasefire extension

Ceasefire approaching expiration The two-week ceasefire, which Trump said concludes Wednesday evening Washington time, has been described by the President as having been breached “numerous times” by Iran.

He has stated that prolonging the truce is “highly improbable” if no consensus is achieved prior to that time.

Pakistan to host talks On Sunday, Trump issued a warning that the United States would obliterate all bridges and power facilities in Iran should it refuse his conditions, thereby maintaining a recent trend of similar threats.

In response, Iran has stated that if the United States were to assault its civilian infrastructure, it would retaliate by targeting power stations and desalination facilities in its Gulf Arab neighbors.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is preparing to host the discussions, although there is uncertainty regarding their continuation. Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed throughout the capital, Islamabad, according to a government official and a security representative.